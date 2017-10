Italy ranks low for women in employment - OECD

Rome, October 5 - The OECD said in a report Thursday that Italy had to take action to get more women on the labour market. "Only 48.3% of women are employed, the fourth lowest value in the OECD, and well below the OECD average," it said. "Worryingly, many women are not even looking for jobs such that Italy has the third highest inactivity rate among OECD countries".