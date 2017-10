No plans to sell Ferrari - Elkann (2)

Turin, October 5 - Agnelli family holding company EXOR has no plans to sell Ferrari, EXOR President John Elkann said Thursday. "We are very satisfied with what ferrari is doing and will be able to do," Elkann told reporters at EXOR's Investor Day. "There is no intention to sell our stake in Ferrari". Elkann is also president of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), which span off Ferrari into a separate company last year.