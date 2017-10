'Full confidence' in Agnelli and Juve - Elkann (2)

Turin, October 5 - Agnelli holding company EXOR President John Elkann said Thursday he had "full confidence in Juventus President Andrea Agnelli and the club" which has been hit by a Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia-linked ticket touting case. Agnelli has been banned for a year for having improper ticketing relations with fans, one of whom was an 'Ndrangheta member whose criminal ties were unknown to him. A recent trial into 'Ndrangheta infiltration of the Piedmont economy found that the Calabrian mafia "totally" controlled the Juve ticketing business and ticket touts.