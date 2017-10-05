Battisti tried to flee Brazil in Bolivian taxi (2)

Rio de Janeiro

Nabbed for trying to illegally export money

Rio de Janeiro, October 5 - Italian former leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti tried to flee Brazil in a Bolivian taxi, the police who arrested him yesterday in the border town of Corumbà said Thursday. Battisti spent the night in the local police station, where he was taken after being arrested on suspicion of trying to take undeclared money out of Brazil. Police said the former leftist guerrilla had $5,000 and 2,000 euros on him. Sums above 10,000 reais, or about 3,000 euros, must be declared to the authorities to be taken out of the country, according to Brazilian law. Battisti has therefore been charged with tax evasion and money laundering. Battisti's lawyer, Igor Sant'Anna Tamasauskas, told the local press that the reason for the ex-member of the Armed Proletarians for Communism (PAC) group's Bolivia trip "is not clear" but he will take "all necessary measures" to secure the release of his client. per ottenere il rilascio del suo cliente.

