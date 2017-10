'AstroPaolo' sends birthday wishes to Sputnik

Rome, October 5 - Astronaut Paolo Nespoli aka 'AstroPaolo' on Thursday sent from the International Space Station his 60th birthday wishes to Sputnik and the start of the space age, remarking that he, too, was 60 years old. In a message and video on Twitter, Nespoli said "who is 60 and has been to space? Me...but also the Sputnik-1, the first satellite launched into orbit! Happy Birthday". The Italian Space Agency (ASI) astronaut hailed Sputnik's launch on October 4, 1957, five months after he was born, saying "extraordinary Sputnik, happy birthday from your second home, space".