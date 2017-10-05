Bank chiefs should avoid crisis, not make them-Renzi (2)

Rome
05/10/2017
Rome, October 5 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said Thursday that the European authorities should be careful they do not cause trouble for the bank sector, rather than solving its problems. "Some European chiefs in the banking sector do not know that their job is to AVOID credit crises, not CREATE them," Renzi said via Twitter. Antonio Patuelli, the head of Italian banking association ABI, told an ANSA Forum on Thursday that new European Central Bank rules have hit his confidence about the sector's prospects. "I was optimistic until the day before yesterday," he said. "Yesterday morning my mood changed when the EC released an addendum that does not add little things, but adds the millstones of the umpteenth rules about deteriorated credits".
