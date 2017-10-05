Pope calls for man-woman 'alliance' (3)

Vatican City

Vatican City, October 5 - Pope Francis on Thursday called for an "alliance" between men and women to "managed the whole of society". Speaking at the Pontifical Academy for Life, Francis said "the alliance between man and woman is called on to take in its hands the management of the whole of society". He said this should be done to "combat the negative interpretations of sexual difference" and those who "want to cancel this difference". The pope criticised this "utopia of the neuter" which removes both the "human dignity" of sexual difference and "the personal quality of the generative creation of life". In other remarks, Francis said "ego-worship" raised the prosperity of a few individuals but "increases the number of the poor". He also said that the Church should abandon "forever" discrimination against women and that the mission of teachers was to develop a sense of "the true, the good, and the beautiful"

