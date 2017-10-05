Jobs Act, contributions move created 850,000 jobs-OECD

Rome, October 5 - The OECD said in a report on Thursday that the recent Jobs Act labour reform and the temporary scrapping of social security contributions for some groups of newly hired workers had created around 850,000 jobs in Italy. "In recent years, the Italian government has put in place a comprehensive reform package, including the 2014 Jobs Act, which aims to tackle longstanding employment challenges and improve labour market performance," the report said. "The Budget Law also introduced in 2015 a temporary social security rebate for firms hiring permanent workers. "Taken together, these reforms have contributed to boost job creation, ease unemployment, and tackle labour market duality. "Indeed, around 850 000 jobs were created since the adoption of these reforms, while the number of new permanent contracts increased and a number of temporary, atypical, and apprenticeship contracts were transformed into permanent ones. "Moreover, by creating new permanent contracts, these reforms provide incentives to invest in on-the-job training and workers' skills".