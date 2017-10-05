Trieste

Judge rules contested child to remain in Italy (2)

Child expressed preference of Trieste to psychologist

Trieste, October 5 - A judge in Trieste ruled that a seven-year-old boy whose custody was being contested by his father in Trieste and his South American mother must stay in Trieste, in a sentence deposited Thursday. The judge considered findings by a court-ordered psychologist who reported the child indicated Trieste was "his only home" and his current schoolmates and friends in Trieste were his closest. In the ruling, judges of the Juvenile Court of Trieste said if the child were moved back to South America there would be "no certainty of a guarantee that the minor would be able to benefit from fundamental dual parenting". The court-ordered psychologist reported the child never expressed an affinity for South America. The decision can be appealed in the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation.

