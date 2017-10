Mediaset: Finance police search Vivendì offices (2)

Milan, October 5 - Italian finance police, accompanied by French police, on Thursday searched the Paris offices of Vivendi to gather evidence in relation to a Milan probe into the French group's alleged attempted takeover of Mediaset, sources said. The investigation was launched following a petition by Mediaset and Fininvest, Silvio Berlusconi family's holding company, over the French company's grab of shares in the Italian network. French tycoon Vincent Bollorè and Vivendi CEO Arnaud De Puyfontaine are under investigation.