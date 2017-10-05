Careful use of limited budget resources - Padoan (2)

Rome, October 5 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Thursday the the limited cash he has available with the 2018 budget law will be used with great care. "The resources are limited, I keep saying that because it's my duty as minister," Padoan said at the presentation of an OECD report on skills. "But there are important margins that should be used with care, taking account of a medium-term outlook". The government has pledged to use some of the limited cash available for anti-poverty measures and efforts to help young people amid high rates of unemployment for under 25s.