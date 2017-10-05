Raggi to meet Calenda Thursday after verbal tussle (2)

Rome, October 5 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that she will meet Industry Minister Carlo Calenda later in the day after a verbal tussle between the pair. Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), has called on Calenda to give her more spending powers to deal with the Italian capital's endemic woes. Calenda hit back Tuesday, saying the situation was "ridiculous" as he had been trying to arrange a meeting with Raggi for days, and he gave her a 48-hour ultimatum for the encounter. "No one cares about controversy, Rome doesn't and neither do the Romans," Raggi said. "What we are interested in is the fact that the talks will take place. I will definitely meet the minister today. "It's a great opportunity for Rome and we are all ready".