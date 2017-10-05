Italy has few graduates, many with low skills-OECD (2)

Rome, October 5 - Italy has a relatively low proportion of university graduates and many of those who do have degrees score relatively low in terms of skills, the OECD said in a report on Thursday. "Italy has relatively few tertiary educated workers and the inflow of new graduates to the labour market is relatively small. The share of 25-34 year-old Italians with university-level higher education is just 20% as compared with the OECD average of 30% for the same age group," the Skills Strategy Diagnostic report for Italy said. "Yet, adult graduates in Italy have among the lowest average literacy and numeracy scores compared with tertiary graduates in other countries (26th out of 29 OECD countries, in both dimensions)". The report said Italy is the only G7 country with a higher share of tertiary educated workers in routine occupations (tasks that can be accomplished following a set of specific and well-defined rules) than in non-routine ones (tasks that entail performing more complicated activities, such as creative problem solving and decision making).