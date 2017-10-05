Rome

Italy has few graduates, many with low skills-OECD (2)

More graduates in routine jobs that non-routine ones

Italy has few graduates, many with low skills-OECD (2)

Rome, October 5 - Italy has a relatively low proportion of university graduates and many of those who do have degrees score relatively low in terms of skills, the OECD said in a report on Thursday. "Italy has relatively few tertiary educated workers and the inflow of new graduates to the labour market is relatively small. The share of 25-34 year-old Italians with university-level higher education is just 20% as compared with the OECD average of 30% for the same age group," the Skills Strategy Diagnostic report for Italy said. "Yet, adult graduates in Italy have among the lowest average literacy and numeracy scores compared with tertiary graduates in other countries (26th out of 29 OECD countries, in both dimensions)". The report said Italy is the only G7 country with a higher share of tertiary educated workers in routine occupations (tasks that can be accomplished following a set of specific and well-defined rules) than in non-routine ones (tasks that entail performing more complicated activities, such as creative problem solving and decision making).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Aereo a bassa quota, paura in città

Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria

di Domenico Bertè

Pensioni d'invalidità, in Calabria deciderà l'Inps

Pensioni d'invalidità, in Calabria deciderà l'Inps

di Betty Calabretta

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Pornografia minorile, arrestato il giudice Amato

Pornografia minorile,
arrestato il giudice Amato

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33