Alfano says working to bring Battisti back to Italy

Ex-terrorist held in Brazil Wednesday trying to reach Bolivia

Alfano says working to bring Battisti back to Italy (2)

Rome, October 5 - The Italian government is working to have Cesare Battisti extradited to Italy after the former leftist terrorist was arrested in Brazil trying to reach Bolivia, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday. "Today with Amb. Bernardini to bring Battisti back to Italy and ensure he gets justice," Alfano said in a tweet that was also picked up by the Italian foreign ministry's website. "We are continuing the work started with the Brazilian authorities". Battisti was arrested Wednesday in the city of Corumbà, on the border between Brazil and Bolivia. The would-be escape was launched after reports that the Brazilian government is moving towards extraditing Battisti for four murders committed in the 1970s 'Years of Lead'.

