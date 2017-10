'Chaos' over Sicily elections candidate-form error (2)

Palermo, October 5 - The leader of a Sicilian independence party said Thursday that an error on the forms to register candidates was causing chaos in view of the upcoming regional elections. He said the error was the lack of reference to the so-called Severino law that makes candidates convicted of some felonies ineligible to run. "A mistake in the candidate acceptance forums prepared by the region, which does not mention the Severino law, is causing chaos at the opening of the electoral offices to present the (electoral) lists," said Massimo Costa, leader of the Siciliani Liberi' movement.