Italy trapped in low-skill equilibrium-OECD's Gurria (2)

Report says demand from firms low too

Rome, October 5 - Italy's economic potential is limited by low skills, OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría said Thursday as he presented a diagnostic report on the country. "Italy is currently trapped in a 'low-skill equilibrium,'" he said. "The low supply of skills is accompanied by low demand from firms". The report identified several ways in which Italy can tackle this low skill equilibrium. These included policies to: improve the entrepreneurial and managerial skills of employers, especially in family owned enterprises and in SMEs; disseminate Industry 4.0 technologies and related initiatives to all firms, particularly smaller ones; encourage the use of wage incentives and bonuses linked to worker productivity to make fuller use of available skills; and promote cost sharing through tax credits, so that SMEs operating within the same supply chains can afford to hire skilled workers.

