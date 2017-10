Ex-mayor among 7 arrested in 'Ndrangheta probe (2)

Gioia Tauro, October 5 - The former mayor of a Calabrian town was among seven people arrested on Thursday in relation to a probe into the Piromalli clan of the 'Ndrangheta mafia. Investigators believe that the clan had its hands on contracts related to the waste-to-energy incinerator and purifier in the city of Gioia Tauro. Rocco La Valle, the mayor of Villa San Giovanni from 2010 to 2015, is among the suspects.