Alfano says working to bring Battisti back to Italy

Rome, October 5 - The Italian government is working to have Cesare Battisti extradited to Italy after the ex-terrorist was arrested in Brazil trying to reach Bolivia, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday. "Today with Amb. Bernardini to bring Battisti back to Italy and ensure he gets justice," Alfano said in a tweet that was also picked up by the Italian foreign ministry's website. "We are continuing the work started with the Brazilian authorities".