Italian-German Mafia operation sees 37 arrested (4)

Rome, October 4 - The authorities in Italy and Germany embarked on a huge operation targeting to the Gela-based Rinzivillo clan on Wednesday. Police were executing arrest warrants for 37 people in Sicily, Lazio, Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna in Italy and in Germany. Assets worth 11 million euros were seized as part of the operation. A Roman lawyer and two Carabinieri police officers were among the people arrested. The cops are accused of illegal access to the force's databases. They are suspected of passing on confidential information to members of the clan, which has long been allied with the Madonia and Corleonesi groups. The lawyer is suspected of being a go-between for the mafia with other professionals. The Rinzivillo clan allegedly exercised a chokehold on the Sicilian fish market, drug trafficking between Italy and Germany and the agri-food sector in Rome as well as collusion between white-collar workers and "unfaithful" State officials, prosecutors said.