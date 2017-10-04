CasaPound march for closure of Rome Islamic centre (2)

Rome, October 4 - The far-right extraparliamentary CasaPound group staged a torchlit march in Rome Wednesday to demand the closure of a Rome mosque outside which an Italian kissing couple were attacked by a Mali man last month. "We want the immediate closure of the illegal mosque in Via San Vito after this umpteenth episode of intolerance," CasaPound said, adding that the road was "the most degraded one in the Esquilino district" which is home to many immigrants. The Malian was released earlier Wednesday after receiving a five-month suspended sentence for the attack. The 24-year-old Mali national was arrested Sunday night for allegedly attacking a couple who were walking hand-in-hand and kissing near the Islamic centre. The man reportedly told them "you can't kiss in front of the mosque" before pushing the young woman and punching and kicking the young man. The assailant also allegedly attacked police who came to the scene. A Carabiniere was slightly hurt.