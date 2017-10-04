'Fascist beach' case asked to be shelved (3)

Venice, October 4 - Venice prosecutors on Wednesday asked that a case against a so-called 'Fascist beach' near the lagoon city be dropped, citing lack of evidence. The prosecutors said they thought the various pro-Fascist elements on the beach were just a manifestation of the owner's "thinking" and not a full-blown apology of Fascism which is punishable under a postwar law. In July Venice investigators began probing the owner of a beach establishment at the nearby resort of Chioggia over pro-Fascism signs. Rightwing populist Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini condemned the move, saying "people should be allowed to carry on with their daily work". The probe came after reports of images sympathetic to Fascism and Benito Mussolini at Chioggia's Playa Punta Canna establishment caused a furore. The establishment's owner, Gianni Scarpa, was ordered to "abstain from the further release of messages against democracy". Partisans association ANPI was among those calling for the licence of 64-year-old Scarpa, who allegedly gave Fascist-like speeches at the venue, to be revoked. The beach club has signs describing toilets as gas chambers and saying they were "for him, for her, for lesbians and gays". It also features images of Mussolini and quotes from some of his speeches. Scarpa used a trademark Fascist remark, "Me ne frego" (I don't give a damn) to describe the row.