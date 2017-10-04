House okays budget variation (3)

Rome
04/10/2017
Rome, October 4 - The Lower House on Wednesday okayed the budget variation requested by the government in the update statement to its economic blueprint, the DEF, setting the structural adjustment for 2018 at 0.3%. The move passed with 358 votes in favour and 133 against. The majority's resolution on the DEF also passed, by 318 votes to 135. Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi, the ex-premier, said the majority and government were "solid".
