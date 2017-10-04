Rome

Raggi asks Calenda for more powers (3)

To get to grips with city woes

Rome, October 4 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Wednesday asked Industry Minister Carlo Calenda for more spending powers to deal with the Italian capital's endemic woes. Raggi said she was invoking more powers under the Roma Capitale accord with central government. Raggi has been casting around for more cash to repair pot-holed streets, clear up rubbish and improve public transport. Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), was elected with a sweeping mandate to become Rome's first woman mayor in June 2016. She has been beset with trash and bus troubles and appointments probes. Her indictment is currently being sought on falsehood charges in an appointment but a more serious charge of abuse of office has been dropped.

