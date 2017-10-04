Raggi asks Calenda for more powers (3)

Rome
04/10/2017
Rome, October 4 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Wednesday asked Industry Minister Carlo Calenda for more spending powers to deal with the Italian capital's endemic woes. Raggi said she was invoking more powers under the Roma Capitale accord with central government. Raggi has been casting around for more cash to repair pot-holed streets, clear up rubbish and improve public transport. Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), was elected with a sweeping mandate to become Rome's first woman mayor in June 2016. She has been beset with trash and bus troubles and appointments probes. Her indictment is currently being sought on falsehood charges in an appointment but a more serious charge of abuse of office has been dropped.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Pornografia minorile,
arrestato il giudice Amato
di Nuccio Anselmo
Tre secoli per la mafia del turismo
di Marialucia Conistabile
Corrispondenza non recapitata, indagati quattro dipendenti
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Le intercettazioni che inguaiano il Catanzaro
di Francesco Ranieri
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online