'Mandragora-tainted' spinach withdrawn (4)

Bonduelle frozen lot pulled across Italy

Rome, October 4 - The health ministry on Wednesday pulled form supermarket shelves Bonduelle frozen spinach believed to contain the hallucinogenic plant mandragora. The lot being withrawn across Italy is 15986504-7222 45M63, with a shelf life until 8/2019. It is not yet known how the mandragora may have got into the spinach. Bonduelle said the presence of mandragora, or mandrake, in the spinach had "not been proven". The health ministry's move came after a family came down with mandragora poisoning after eating some of the lot in Milan. The three family members were discharged from hospital Wednesday after making a full recovery.

