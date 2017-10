MDP says won't bring down govt (2)

Rome, October 4 - The leader of the MDP party, Roberto Speranza, said Wednesday the small leftwing splinter from the ruling centre-left Democratic Parrt (PD) would not bring the government down over the 2018 budget. "The MDP is responsible towards the country," Speranza said. He noted that in a vote on the DEF economic blueprint the PD had been helped by centre-right ALA votes.