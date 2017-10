'Mandragora-tainted' spinach withdrawn (3)

Rome, October 4 - The health ministry on Wednesday pulled form supermarket shelves Bonduelle frozen spinach believed to contain the hallucinogenic plant mandragora. The lot being withrawn across Italy is 15986504-7222 45M63, with a shelf life until 8/2019. It is not yet known how the mandragora may have got into the spinach. Bonduelle said the presence of mandragora, or mandrake, in the spinach had "not been proven".