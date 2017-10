Student, 13, attempts suicide after bad mark (2)

Lecce, October 4 - A 13-year-old student attempted suicide by throwing himself out of a school's first-floor window after receiving a bad mark Wednesday. He narrowly missed a metal grate with steel points that would have killed him, school sources said. The boy has been taken to Lecce hospital in code red and has been given a CAT scan which found a laceration on his forehead, with concussion, and the suspected fracture of his ankles and a femur. He is not in a life-threatening condition.