Italy-Somalia military parts trafficking gang busted (2)

Florence, October 4 - Italian police on Wednesday busted a criminal organisation trafficking military parts from Italy to Somalia. Three Somalis and one Italian were arrested in Florence, Pisa and Trapani. In many cases the parts were taken apart to resemble ordinary parts and then reassembled in Somalia, police said. The gang allegedly relied on a network of collaborators including truckers, junkyard operators and shipping agents in Tuscany, Campania, Calabria, Emilia-Romagna and Sicily.