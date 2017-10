4 non-EU migrants hit by malaria caught in Italy (2)

Taranto, October 4 - Four non-EU immigrant field hands have contracted malaria in Italy and have been in Taranto's Moscati Hospital infectious disease ward for some days, medial sources said Wednesday. The three Maghreb citizens and one Sudanese national "got the malaria here in Italy", sources at the local health agency (ASL) said. Of the four, two have been resident in Italy for nine years, another for a few months and there is an investigation ongoing into the fourth.