80% of breast cancer patients alive 10 years on (3)

31% of Italian women don't know importance of feeling for lumps

Rome, October 4 - Some 80% of Italian women with breast cancer are alive 10 years after their diagnosis, the Italian association of oncological medicine AIOM said Wednesday. It said awareness of the cancer was still low and almost a third of Italian women, 31%, did not know the importance of feeling one's breasts for lumps. Some 57% did not know it was possible to treat the disease even at an advanced stage, AIOM said. "It is necessary to increase knowledge of treatment options and how to dal with this disease," AIOM said. Only 55% of Italian woman are screened for breast cancer, it said, adding that the numbers were lower in the south of Italy.

