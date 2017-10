House OKs Milan bid for EMA (2)

Rome, October 4 - The Lower House on Wednesday approved two motions committing the government to back Milan's bid to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after it moves from London post-Brexit. The government has said Milan has the expertise to beat rivals and land the agency. Milan is not currently among the favourites to host the EMA, with Bonn a front-runner. Milan's iconic Pirelli building is being offered to host the agency. photo: the Pirelli building