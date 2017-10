Mob-linked Campania businessman's assets seized

Caserta, October 4 - Italian police on Wedneday seized the assets of a Campania businessman linked to the Camorra mafia who was lending money out to other businesspeople at interest rates of up to 176%. Assets taken from Aversa-based entrepreneur Ferdinando Graziano included 33 pieces of real estate worth 8.5 million euros, four companies operating in the real-estate and nautical sectors, a tobacconist's, seven cars and a yacht.