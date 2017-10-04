7 convicted in Ostia mafia case (4)

Rome, October 4 - Seven members of the Spada mafia clan were sentenced to a total of 50 years in jail for running rackets at the Roman port town of Ostia Wednesday. The convicted men are Massimiliano Spada (13 years and 8 months), Ottavio Spada (5 years), Davide Cirillo (6 years and 4 months), Mirko Miserino (6 years and 4 months), Maria Dora Spada (7 years and 4 months), Massimo Massimiani (11 years) and Manuel Granato (6 and a half years). They were found guilty of threats, violence, forecd evictions from council housing and a kneecapping to affirm the supremacy of the clan. Rome prosecutors had asked for almost 100 years in jail. Those convicted will have to pay damages to the city of Ostia, which was dissolved for mafia infiltration, and the Lazio region, judicial sources said. In June last year a Rome court handed down 10 convictions in another Ostia mafia case involving two families but the crime of mafia association was judged not to have been proven, unlike in today's case.