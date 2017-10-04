'Six years free' tweets Knox (2)

American woman says wants to return to Perugia

'Six years free' tweets Knox (2)

(ANSA9 - Rome, October 4 - Amanda Knox on Wednesday celebrated the sixth anniversary of her release from Italian jail in the Meredith Kercher murder case. "Six years free," she tweeted. In mid-August the Seattle-born former Perugia exchange student said she wants to return to Italy and Perugia, where she was convicted and later acquitted of murdering fellow student Kercher, to "close the circle". Six years after leaving jail and three years after being acquitted, Knox, now an occasional freelance journalist and miscarriage of justice activist, revealed her plans to People magazine. "I aim to go back to Perugia; I'm scared but I want to return to be just a person in a place, to have a memory that isn't linked to the trial, and so that could be my last memory of that place," she said. The 29-year-old American was accused of murdering British exchange student Kercher together with her then boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito in Perugia on November 1, 2007. The pair were arrested five days later and convicted by a court of first instance, but this conviction was subsequently overturned. The appeal sentence was then thrown out by the Court of Cassation, Italy's supreme court, which ordered a new trial on appeal leading to their re-conviction in 2014. Knox and Sollecito were eventually acquitted definitively by the supreme court the following year. An Ivorian, Rudy Guede, was convicted of the murder in a separate fast-track trial and is almost halfway through a 16-year sentence.

