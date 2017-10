Corruption can be defeated like the mafia - Pignatone (2)

Rome, October 4 - Corruption can be defeated just as the mafia has been on many occasions, Rome Chief Prosecutor Giusepe Pignatone said Wednesday. "We'll never give in to the notion of inevitability", about graft, he said. Pignatone said he "totally" rebutted a claim by jailed mafia boss Salvatore Rinzivillo that corruption would always be with us. Rinzivillo was caught on a wiretap saying "the world was born corrupt and will die corrupt, no one can fix the world".