Rome

Gentiloni hails responsibility on DEF (2)

Premier comments on Senate vote via Twitter

Gentiloni hails responsibility on DEF (2)

Rome, October 4 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday welcomed the Senate's approval of the budget variation in the update statement of its DEF economic blueprint. "The Senate has approved the economic-financial outlook of the next budget law," Gentiloni said via Twitter. "It is a vote of responsibility and stability". The Senate on Wednesday okayed the budget variation, setting the structural adjustment for 2018 at 0.3%, with 181 votes in favour and 107 against. On Tuesday the the Progressive and Democratic Movement (MDP) said it was not backing the government's DEF economic blueprint and withdrawing from the ruling alliance, with Filippo Bubbico quitting as deputy interior minister.

