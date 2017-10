Don't waste results achieved says Gentiloni (2)

Rome, October 4 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that the results achieved by his government and the executive of his predecessor Matteo Renzi must not be "wasted". "This government and this parliament have a responsibility," Gentiloni said during a visit to Assisi to celebrate St Francis's feast day. "Do not squander the results achieved and cooperate for the common good, even with different points of view". The premier highlighted improvements in the economic outlook and on the jobs front.