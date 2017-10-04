Three in four Italians are online (2)

Rome
04/10/2017
Rome, October 4 - The percentage of of people in Italy who surf the Internet has reached 75.2%, according to a Censis-UCSI report released on Wednesday. It said the gap between young people and their elders has narrowed with the spread of smartphones and social media sites. The report said 86.9% of of people have mobile phones, with 69.6% owning smartphones. It said Facebook and YouTube are the most popular social networks, with Instagram on the rise. TV via Internet is on the up too, as is mobile TV.
