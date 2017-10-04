D'Alema should move to side, says Pisapia (4)

Rome, October 4 - Giuliano Pisapia, the leader of the Progressive Field (CP) party and the former mayor of Milan, on Wednesday suggested that ex-premier Massimo D'Alema should move aside, accusing him of seeking to create divisions. D'Alema's MDP party said Tuesday that it would not back the government's DEF economic blueprint and withdrew from the ruling alliance, with Filippo Bubbico quitting as deputy interior minister. Pisapia said that D'Alema, who became the first former Communist to head an Italian government in 1998, wanted to go further and put Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government in an even more difficult position. The CP party is looking at forming a new centre-left group that is an alternative to the ruling Democratic Party (PD), with the MDP (the Progressive and Democratic Movement), a PD splinter group. "D'Alema knows perfectly well that I'm willing to take part in a unified project but he keeps making declarations that divide," Pisapia told Radio Capital. "He was in favour of there being no vote today on the budget variation, which would have led to an increase in value added tax. "I and others opted for a different path. "I think that if one does not have personal aims, you should take a step sideways. "It is necessary to be able to unite. That is valid for him and for me". Pisapia played down the importance of the MDP's DEF move. "The door is not closed to talks and some sums for steps forward (on the 2018 budget bill) are safeguarded," he told Radio Capital. Pi "I didn't expect anything different, there is no rift," he said. "It was fundamentally important that the MDP did not vote against the budget variation. There were MPs and Senators who wanted to vote against. Now, on the other hand, we have the start of a path".