Clear distortions in consumer prices -energy regulator (2)

Rome

Bortoni warns of two-speed market

Rome, October 4 - Guido Bortoni, the head of Italy's energy regulator, said Wednesday that consumer prices in the sector were hit by market distortions. "We cannot fail to observe visible distortions in some public policies," Bortoni said. "In particular, a significant gap has developed in the energy sector between the price paid by the end consumer in the retail market and the prices of the relative commodities on the wholesale market. "It's a worrying sign of an authentic two-speed market".

