Pirelli stock drops on bourse return (2)

Milan, October 3 - Pirelli's share price dropped on Wednesday as the Italian tyre maker returned to the Milan stock exchange after two years. It fell 3% from from issue price of 6.50 euros in early trading before recovering some of the ground. After almost two hours of business it was down 0.85% at 6.445 euros. Pirelli was de-listed in 2015 after the China's ChemChina acquired a majority stake.