Teen accidentally shoots dead grandmother (2)

Potenza, October 4 - A 67-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday when she hit by a shot from a rifle that accidentally went off in the hands of her 13-year-old grandson at Teana, near the southern city of Potenza, sources said Wednesday. The rifle belonged to the boy's father, who had just come back from a hunting trip, the sources said. The shooting took place at the woman's home. Carabinieri police are investigating.