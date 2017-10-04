Pisapia plays down MDP DEF move, no 'rift' (2)

Roma

Door not closed to talks, says CP leader

Roma, October 4 - Giuliano Pisapia, the leader of the Progressive Field (CP) party and the former mayor of Milan, on Wednesday played down the importance of the MDP party failing to back the government's DEF economic blueprint and its withdrawal from the ruling alliance, with Filippo Bubbico quitting as deputy interior minister. "The door is not closed to talks and some sums for steps forward (on the 2018 budget bill) are safeguarded," he told Radio Capital. Pisapia's CP party is looking at forming a new centre-left group that is an alternative to the ruling Democratic Party (PD), with the MDP (the Progressive and Democratic Movement), a PD splinter group. "I didn't expect anything different, there is no rift," he said. "It was fundamentally important that the MDP did not vote against the budget variation. There were MPs and Senators who wanted to vote against. Now, on the other hand, we have the start of a path".

