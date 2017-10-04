New website, Visittuscany, offers a sweeping view of Tuscany

Florence, October 4 - The Tuscan region has launched a new website dedicated to tourism, Visittuscany.com, with 9,300 content posts published in Italian and English including profiles, itineraries, in-depth analyses, travel proposals, events and specialties in areas including food and wine and handicrafts. The new website will replace www.turismo.intoscana.it to offer a wide range of information and digital promotions. Visittuscany is a project of the Tuscany region, produced by the foundation Fondazione Sistema Toscana in cooperation with Toscana Promozione Turistica with a reported investment of just over 200,000 euros. The website also has an area enabling tourists from around the world who have visited Tuscany to share their experiences and impressions on social media. Municipalities, agencies and associations promoting tourism and culture will also be able to post content and events. Companies operating in the tourism sector will be able to use the section 'Offers' to promote their packages, tours or itineraries. Also, hotels and other structures offering hospitality that are included in the regional database will be allowed to access their sheet to include descriptions, photos and details on the services offered. Tourists will have the opportunity of planning their holiday by contacting any of the 17,000 Tuscan structures operating in the hospitality industry present on the platform. The director of Fondazione Sistema Toscana, Paolo Chiappini, said the "true novelty" of the website is offering a "simpler and more intuitive system without competing with major private operators". "We are not a booking site but we want to describe Tuscany in the best way possible", he said. "It's not enough to be surrounded by so much beauty if you don't know how to describe it". He added that the Visittuscany offers a new experience as an "interactive platform shared with hundreds of 'editors' from all over Tuscany", including cities, tour operators, agencies and associations. "It is an unprecedented experience, the first in Italy and I don't think it has ever been done before", he concluded.