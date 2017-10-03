Undersecretary Rossi quits over son job 'scam' (2)

Rome
03/10/2017
Rome, October 3 - Defence Undersecretary Domenico Rossi on Tuesday quit after a TV show showed MP Mario Caruso formally hired his son as a favour but the young man doesn't have to turn up to work. The show, Le Iene (Reservoir Dogs), which regularly performs stings on politicians, allegedly also showed that the son's salary came out of his father's pocket. Rossi called the show's claims "unfounded charges, harmful to my reputation". Lower House Speaker laura Boldrini said "I will weigh action over Le Iene's claims". photo: Caruso quizzed by Le Iene
