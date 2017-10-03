Abusing kids 'sacrilege' - Parolin (4)

Rome
03/10/2017
Rome, October 3 - Sexually abusing children is "not only a crime but also, as Pope Francis has said, a sacrilege, that is a profanation of what is sacred, God's presence in all human beings", Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin told the international convention "Child Dignity in the Digital World" at the Vatican's Gregorian University Tuesday. Parolin also said that the Catholic Church was doing "more than in the past" on clerical child sex abuse, against "phenomena of an appalling gravity". "We must do more," he said. Parolin said that in today's digital world there are "age-old risks in new ways". Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso told the conference children were more at risk with Internet and social media. He said adults should "listen more, and talk to their kids" about Web risks.
