Rome

Filmmaker Riso victim of homophobic attack (2)

In Rome

Filmmaker Riso victim of homophobic attack (2)

Rome, October 3 - Italian director Sebastiano Riso was the victim of a homophobic attack by two men in the lobby of his building in Rome's Ostiense district yesterday afternoon, sources said Tuesday. Riso, 34, whose latest film Una Famiglia was presented at the recent Venice Film festival, was punched, kicked and insulted, the sources said. Taken to the ER at Fatebenefratelli Hospital, he was found to have minor injuries to his side, cheekbone and eye. Police are viewing CCTV footage of the incident. Una Famiglia stars Micaela Ramazotti as a surrogate mother. "I was targeted as a filmmaker, as a gay, and as a person" said Riso. "Three blows, to the face, stomach and sternum. Yesterday I was struck three times, and I feel myself attacked three times, as a gay, as a film director and as a person. He saidf that while they were hitting him the two men directed homophobic insults at him.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pornografia minorile, arrestato il giudice Amato

Pornografia minorile,
arrestato il giudice Amato

di Nuccio Anselmo

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

di Alessandro Tumino

Giudice arrestato pedofilia minorile

Pornografia minorile, arrestato giudice

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

di Marinella Gioffrè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33