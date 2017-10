Bubbico quits as deputy minister over DEF (2)

Rome, October 3 - Deputy Interior Minister Filippo Bubbico on Tuesday quit over the government's economic blueprint, the DEF. Bubbico was said to be backing the position of the small leftwing MDP party on the DEF. "My position on the DEF squares entirely with that of the MDP," he said. "For that reason, after informing Minister Marco Minniti and Premier Paolo Gentiloni...I tendered my resignation from the government".