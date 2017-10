Antonioni Michelangelo doc screened free at Rome church

Rome, October 3 - The late Michelangelo Antonioni's acclaimed documentary on Renaissance master Michelangelo's work on the Tomb of Pope Julius II in Rome's St Peter's In Chains Church is to be screened free there from October 6 to 10 after the film's 10-year restoration, sources said Tuesday. Michelangelo's Gaze wowed the 2004 Cannes Film Festival and many people said it was the most beautiful thing seen there that year. Antonioni, one of Italian cinema's legendary directors, died in 2007.