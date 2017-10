We'll become Europe's top manufacturer - Boccia (2)

Massa Carrara, October 3 - Italy aims to become Europe's top industrial power overtaking Germany, industrial employers' group Confindustria chief Vincenzo Boccia said Tuesday. "Thank you (French President Emmanuel) Macron for saying you will become Europe's second-top manufacturer," he said. "That position is ours. And we're going to become the top one," Boccia told a business audience in this coastal northern Tuscan city. Italian business, he said, "must become more aware of what we are". Boccia also appealed to politicians "not to make mistakes" in next year's budget.